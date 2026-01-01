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2023 Kia Telluride
X-Pro
2023 Kia Telluride
X-Pro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,468KM
VIN 5XYP5DGC3PG334681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jungle Green
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,468 KM
Vehicle Description
HUD, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Package
A modern cockpit and features that adapt to the contours of your life means this 2023 Telluride is the perfect family companion. This 2023 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Just as family life has advanced and evolved in the modern age, so to has the family SUV. This 2023 Telluride is the perfect example of that evolution. A versatile cabin was designed with ease of use in mind to allow it to seamlessly adapt to your life. A modern cockpit allows you take command of all the best moments of life on the road. Even the edgy design was engineered to captivate. For the perfect companion in your life, take this 2023 Telluride on the road.
This SUV has 53,468 km. It's Jungle Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is X-PRO. This Telluride X-PRO adds on genuine off-road capability with all-terrain wheels and tires, and offers heated and cooled 2nd row seats, driver's heads up display, leather upholstery and rear auto-leveling suspension, with ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory functions, a dual-panel glass sunroof, trim-specific body panel inserts, a 360-degree camera system, and a premium 10-speaker harman/kardon premium audio system. Also standard include towing equipment with trailer sway control and trailer wiring harness, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and inbuilt navigation. Safety features also include Kia Connect Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation parking sensors, and evasive steering assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
A modern cockpit and features that adapt to the contours of your life means this 2023 Telluride is the perfect family companion. This 2023 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Just as family life has advanced and evolved in the modern age, so to has the family SUV. This 2023 Telluride is the perfect example of that evolution. A versatile cabin was designed with ease of use in mind to allow it to seamlessly adapt to your life. A modern cockpit allows you take command of all the best moments of life on the road. Even the edgy design was engineered to captivate. For the perfect companion in your life, take this 2023 Telluride on the road.
This SUV has 53,468 km. It's Jungle Green in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is X-PRO. This Telluride X-PRO adds on genuine off-road capability with all-terrain wheels and tires, and offers heated and cooled 2nd row seats, driver's heads up display, leather upholstery and rear auto-leveling suspension, with ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory functions, a dual-panel glass sunroof, trim-specific body panel inserts, a 360-degree camera system, and a premium 10-speaker harman/kardon premium audio system. Also standard include towing equipment with trailer sway control and trailer wiring harness, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and inbuilt navigation. Safety features also include Kia Connect Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation parking sensors, and evasive steering assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
10-Way Driver Seat
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Kia Connect Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.648 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,684 kgs (5,917 lbs)
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI DOHC D-CVVT -inc: ISG (Idle Stop and Go)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Rear-View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca-Jt: Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
630w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Kia Telluride