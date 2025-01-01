Menu
2023 Mazda CX-5

53,100 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

12845899

2023 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,100KM
VIN JM3KFBCM4P0152155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2076
  • Mileage 53,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Departure angle: 23 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Exterior body width: 1,845mm (72.6)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Exterior length: 4,575mm (180.1)
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 193mm (7.6)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,680 L (59 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 871 L (31 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,666kg (3,673lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Call Dealer

613-801-0278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2023 Mazda CX-5