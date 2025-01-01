$33,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition - Moonroof
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Midnight Edition - Moonroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,978KM
VIN JN8BT3BB2PW222423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2023 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2023 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2023 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This low mileage SUV has just 27,978 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV Midnight Edition. This SV Midnight Edition sports unique dark exterior accents, along with ProPILOT Assist suite of active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, and the 360 degree around view monitor while the dual panel panoramic moonroof, wi-fi, remote start, and Nissan Intelligent Key provide next level comfort and convenience. Dial in adventure with the AWD terrain selector that keeps you rolling no matter the conditions. Go Rogue with driver assistance features like forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, high beam assist, driver alertness, and a rearview camera while heated seats, dual zone climate control, and a heated steering wheel bring amazing luxury. NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto makes for an engaging experience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Moonroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
NissanConnect
Front Pedestrian Braking
Windows
MOONROOF
Privacy glass: Deep
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Driver and passenger knee airbags
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,054 mm
Black aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Curb weight: 1,608 kg
Wheelbase: 2,706 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,125 kg
Overall Length: 4,648 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
High Beam Assist
Rear Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Max Cargo Capacity : 3,732 L
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2023 Nissan Rogue