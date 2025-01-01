Menu
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com

2023 RAM 1500

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

12403893

2023 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1C6SRFFT6PN565912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Bedliner
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Approach angle: 19 deg
Speakers: 10
Engine displacement: 5.7 L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Door mirrors: chrome
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Front tires: 275/55TR20.0
Rear tires: 275/55TR20.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,419kg (5,333lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Speaker type: Alpine
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Proximity key: push button start only
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 11.0L/100 km
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
GVWR: 3,221kg (7,100lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 221mm (8.7)
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 99.5mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58)
Exterior height: 1,971mm (77.6)
Exterior body width: 2,085mm (82.1)
Rear legroom: 1,148mm (45.2)
Front hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Passenger volume: 3,749L (132.4 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 5,916mm (232.9)
Wheelbase: 3,670mm (144.5)
Turning radius: 7.0m (23.1')
Parking sensors: ParkSense front and rear
Payload: 803kg (1,770lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 5.7L
Hybrid electric powertrain type: MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle)
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 48
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 12
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Towing capacity: 3,719kg (8,200lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,940 L (69 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hitch Class: IV

2023 RAM 1500