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2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,798KM
VIN JF2GTAGCXPH304008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK S
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP0172
- Mileage 43,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, LED Headlights, Power Seat, SiriusXM, Proximity Key
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is more desirable than ever, with its athletic exterior design and exceptional overall versatility. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall. This SUV has 43,798 km. It's Crystal Black S in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport rewards you with vivid LED headlights, a premium glass sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The foot pedals are exclusively finished in aluminum, for a sporty feel and safety is guaranteed with blind spot detection and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Additional features include a vibrant 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, automatic climate control, electronic cruise control, a rearview camera plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is more desirable than ever, with its athletic exterior design and exceptional overall versatility. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall. This SUV has 43,798 km. It's Crystal Black S in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport rewards you with vivid LED headlights, a premium glass sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The foot pedals are exclusively finished in aluminum, for a sporty feel and safety is guaranteed with blind spot detection and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Additional features include a vibrant 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, automatic climate control, electronic cruise control, a rearview camera plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek