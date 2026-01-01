2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

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<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, LED Headlights, Power Seat, SiriusXM, Proximity Key</b><br> <br> This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is more desirable than ever, with its athletic exterior design and exceptional overall versatility. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall. This SUV has 43,798 km. Its Crystal Black S in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Crosstreks trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport rewards you with vivid LED headlights, a premium glass sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The foot pedals are exclusively finished in aluminum, for a sporty feel and safety is guaranteed with blind spot detection and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Additional features include a vibrant 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, automatic climate control, electronic cruise control, a rearview camera plus much more!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to <b> Myers Barrhaven Subaru </b> the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. </br> o~o

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

43,798 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

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14000346.807754545?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25837

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3840

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,798KM
VIN JF2GTAGCXPH304008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK S
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AP0172
  • Mileage 43,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, LED Headlights, Power Seat, SiriusXM, Proximity Key

This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is more desirable than ever, with its athletic exterior design and exceptional overall versatility. This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall. This SUV has 43,798 km. It's Crystal Black S in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Crosstrek's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Sport rewards you with vivid LED headlights, a premium glass sunroof, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The foot pedals are exclusively finished in aluminum, for a sporty feel and safety is guaranteed with blind spot detection and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Additional features include a vibrant 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry, automatic climate control, electronic cruise control, a rearview camera plus much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/




The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Subaru

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3840

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Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3840

2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek