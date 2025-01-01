$44,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,317KM
VIN LRW3E1EB7PC851605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,317 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an electric vehicle that offers excellent performance and remarkable driving range, in a stylish and attractive package. This 2023 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2023 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2023 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 19,317 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
Exterior
Metallic Paint
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 534 km estimated range
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger, 11.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
