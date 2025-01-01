$60,000+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner
Limited - Cooled Seats - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$60,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,067KM
VIN JTEKU5JR8P6097216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
With near-immortal reliability and serious off-roading capability, it's no secret why off-roading enthusiasts revere this Toyota 4Runner. This 2023 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For decades, 4Runners have earned the reputation of being celebrated off-road icons, thanks to their solid reliability and robust engineering. This 2023 4Runner also doubles as a great family SUV, with more than enough space and creature comforts to take you and yours on an extended weekend getaway, or even everyday urban runs. Whether rain or shine, you can rest assured that this Toyota 4Runner will deliver.This SUV has 55,067 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is Limited. With a thirst for adventure this 4Runner Limited is designed to rule the road and comes with a luxurious interior featuring leather heated and cooled front seats, a power sunroof, X-REAS sport-enhanced suspension and a 8-inch touchscreen that features premium JBL speakers, embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, USB input, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include exclusive aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry with remote start, power front seats, front & rear park assist sensors, front recovery tow hooks and skid plates, unique running boards, a tow hitch with 4 and 7 pin connectors, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, heated power side mirrors, LED fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Liftgate window: Power
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Five 12V DC power outlets
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Grille with body-coloured bar
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Front Head Room: 979 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Rear Leg Room: 836 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.5 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,121 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,858 kg
Overall Length: 4,829 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,540 L
3rd Row Head Room: 871 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,100 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 744 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Synthetic Leather Seats
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Climate Change
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Roof Rack : Xxxxxx
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
