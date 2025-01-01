Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> This VW Taos is a daily driver thats anything but everyday. This 2023 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV thats just right, check out this 2023 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 42,800 kms. Its pyrite silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lGULwXCOtdKPCV8WjagtMMZ9pQ3aLQCf target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Taoss trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. This Trendline 4MOTION features a full-time all-wheel-drive setup with upgraded alloy wheels, along with heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry, two 12-volt DC power outlet, and a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include blind spot monitoring, front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision mitigation, LED headlights with daytime running lights, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Alert. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
VIN 3VVAX7B2XPM313413

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Gray / Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0116
  • Mileage 42,800 KM

The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2023 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 42,800 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. This Trendline 4MOTION features a full-time all-wheel-drive setup with upgraded alloy wheels, along with heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry, two 12-volt DC power outlet, and a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include blind spot monitoring, front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision mitigation, LED headlights with daytime running lights, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Alert.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert

Heated Steering Wheel

Proximity Key

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

