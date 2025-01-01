$30,498+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$30,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,832KM
VIN 3VV2X7B25PM349921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Dusk
- Interior Colour Gray / Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0152
- Mileage 22,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation!
This 2023 VW Taos exceeds every expectation, even if that expectation is just fun. This 2023 Volkswagen Taos is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2023 Volkswagen Taos.This low mileage SUV has just 22,832 kms. It's blue dusk in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline. This range-topping Taos Highline rewards you with an express open/close sunroof with a power sunshade, ventilated and heated leather front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, an upgraded 6-speaker Beats audio system, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. Also standard include front and rear cupholders, proximity keyless entry, two 12-volt DC power outlet, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen now with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, VW Car-Net, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision mitigation, LED headlights with daytime running lights, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Volkswagen Taos