$37,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,026KM
VIN 3VVMB7AX9PM093674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kings Red
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0072
- Mileage 23,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof!
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2023 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2023 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 23,026 kms. It's kings red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping up to this Tiguan Comfortline rewards you with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan