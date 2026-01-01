$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Audi A4
Sedan Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Low Mileage
2024 Audi A4
Sedan Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,184KM
VIN WAUAAAF48RN017319
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a ton of intuitive tech, the features list on this Audi A4 sedan feels limitless. This 2024 Audi A4 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Where past inspiration and futuristic technology converge, this Audi A4 raises the bar on what a premium sedan ought to be. This A4 packs an incredible amount of intelligent features and advanced technologies into a refined chassis and a brilliantly designed ergonomic cabin. Its potent powertrain creates a premium sedan that proves you can have brains and brawn in one attractive package. This low mileage sedan has just 11,184 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our A4 Sedan's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This A4 Sedan Komfort 45 combines elegance and comfort with modern features such as a power sunroof, heated leather seats, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote power cargo access, an LCD touch screen infotainment, an LCD driver information system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Audi connect mobile hotspot. The style continues on the exterior with dual chrome tailpipes, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive confidently with a safety suite that includes blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and a back-up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With a ton of intuitive tech, the features list on this Audi A4 sedan feels limitless. This 2024 Audi A4 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Where past inspiration and futuristic technology converge, this Audi A4 raises the bar on what a premium sedan ought to be. This A4 packs an incredible amount of intelligent features and advanced technologies into a refined chassis and a brilliantly designed ergonomic cabin. Its potent powertrain creates a premium sedan that proves you can have brains and brawn in one attractive package. This low mileage sedan has just 11,184 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our A4 Sedan's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This A4 Sedan Komfort 45 combines elegance and comfort with modern features such as a power sunroof, heated leather seats, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote power cargo access, an LCD touch screen infotainment, an LCD driver information system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Audi connect mobile hotspot. The style continues on the exterior with dual chrome tailpipes, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome exterior accents, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive confidently with a safety suite that includes blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and a back-up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 92,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester Premier - Navigation - Sunroof 56,363 KM $27,987 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo 139,481 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Audi A4