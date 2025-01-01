$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
2RS
2024 Chevrolet Trax
2RS
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
36,566KM
VIN KL77LJE21RC105998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1048
- Mileage 36,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Rear Camera
With a dazzling redesign, even more room and cutting edge safety tech, this 2024 Chevy is a great crossover choice. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.This SUV has 36,566 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 2RS. This Trax 2RS features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, USB A/C charging, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2024 Chevrolet Trax