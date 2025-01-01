$36,798+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Si - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$36,798
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,812KM
VIN 2HGFE1E5XRH080293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!
With a fun-to-drive nature and focus on practicality, this 2024 Honda Civic shines in its segment. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This sedan has 22,812 kms. It's grey pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This fun-to-drive sport sedan comes standard with amazing features such as an express open/close sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system. Connectivity duties are handled by an immersive 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include HondaLink Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking with cross traffic monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. Additional standard equipment also includes front and rear cupholders, LED lights with automatic high beams, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
