Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!</b><br> <br> With a fun-to-drive nature and focus on practicality, this 2024 Honda Civic shines in its segment. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This sedan has 22,812 kms. Its grey pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KKy/pnpHFhv3Z3QRbPrS2wXLIcEtdbYS target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is Si. This fun-to-drive sport sedan comes standard with amazing features such as an express open/close sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system. Connectivity duties are handled by an immersive 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include HondaLink Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking with cross traffic monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. Additional standard equipment also includes front and rear cupholders, LED lights with automatic high beams, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2024 Honda Civic

22,812 KM

Details Description Features

$36,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Si - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12421194

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Si - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$36,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,812KM
VIN 2HGFE1E5XRH080293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation!

With a fun-to-drive nature and focus on practicality, this 2024 Honda Civic shines in its segment. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This sedan has 22,812 kms. It's grey pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This fun-to-drive sport sedan comes standard with amazing features such as an express open/close sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system. Connectivity duties are handled by an immersive 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include HondaLink Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking with cross traffic monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. Additional standard equipment also includes front and rear cupholders, LED lights with automatic high beams, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Ford Edge Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio 121,144 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5-door Auto 55,012 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Power Windows for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Power Windows 111,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,798

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

Contact Seller
2024 Honda Civic