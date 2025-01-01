$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,791KM
VIN 2HGFE2F35RH102445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1097
- Mileage 31,791 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Rear Camera
With a fun-to-drive nature and focus on practicality, this 2024 Honda Civic shines in its segment. This 2024 Honda Civic Sedan is for sale today.
This 2024 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This sedan has 31,791 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX. This EX trim adds a sunroof, heated leather steering wheel, and more USB ports, along with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low-speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high-tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2024 Honda Civic