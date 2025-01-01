$35,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
Sport - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,413KM
VIN 2HKRS4H54RH109196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
This 2024 Honda CRV is decked with a slew of impressive technology and an stunning design! This 2024 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 37,413 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 970 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,336 mm
Overall Width: 1,867 mm
Black aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
Overall height: 1,690 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,166 L
HondaLink
Gross vehicle weight: 2,175 kg
Overall Length: 4,695 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,042 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Roof Rack : Xxxxxx
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated, xxxxxx xxxxxx
Clock : Xxxxxx
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM)/Low Speed Braking Control
Curb weight: 1,651 kg
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
