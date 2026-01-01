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2024 Honda CR-V
Sport
2024 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,899KM
VIN 2HKRS4H52RH106815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera
This Honda CR-V impresses with refined dynamics and superior efficiency. This 2024 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.
This SUV has 30,899 km. It's Radiant Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Honda CR-V impresses with refined dynamics and superior efficiency. This 2024 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.
This SUV has 30,899 km. It's Radiant Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Honda CR-V