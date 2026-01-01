Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera</b><br> <br> This Honda CR-V impresses with refined dynamics and superior efficiency. This 2024 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>Hondas ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.<br> <br>This SUV has 30,899 km. Its Radiant Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our CR-Vs trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/</a><br> <br/><br><br> The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to <b> Myers Barrhaven Subaru </b> the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. </br> o~o

2024 Honda CR-V

30,899 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14103187

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3840

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
30,899KM
VIN 2HKRS4H52RH106815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera

This Honda CR-V impresses with refined dynamics and superior efficiency. This 2024 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.

This SUV has 30,899 km. It's Radiant Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/



The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos Highline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Volkswagen Eos Highline 224,410 KM $8,919 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Onyx - Proximity Key for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Onyx - Proximity Key 24,490 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Forester Premier - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Subaru Forester Premier - Leather Seats 43,686 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Subaru

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3840

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3840

2024 Honda CR-V