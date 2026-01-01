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2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,512KM
VIN 5NTJDDAF8RH089482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!
With a compact design yet endless versatility, this 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz proves that you really can have your cake an eat it too. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is for sale today.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.
This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,512 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Trend. Step things up with this Santa Cruz with the Trend package, which comes standard with leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and an illuminated glovebox. This amazing truck also offers heated front bucket seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
With a compact design yet endless versatility, this 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz proves that you really can have your cake an eat it too. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is for sale today.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.
This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,512 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Trend. Step things up with this Santa Cruz with the Trend package, which comes standard with leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and an illuminated glovebox. This amazing truck also offers heated front bucket seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Hard Tonneau Cover and Integrated Storage
Wheels: 20" x 7.5J Aluminum
Tires: 245/50R20 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Tow Package
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.316 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,600 kg
732.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz