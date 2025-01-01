Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Rear Camera

With amazing cargo space paired to an amazing performer like this 2024 Hyundai Venue, you can get it all done. This 2024 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.

With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2024 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2024 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 23,813 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Venues trim level is Essential. Packed with incredible standard equipment, this Venue Essential features heated front seats, 60-40 folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, power heated side mirrors, automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, driver monitoring alert, and a rear view camera.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2024 Hyundai Venue

23,813 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12404766

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KMHRB8A32RU319409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, Rear Camera

With amazing cargo space paired to an amazing performer like this 2024 Hyundai Venue, you can get it all done. This 2024 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.

With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2024 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2024 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This SUV has 23,813 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Venue's trim level is Essential. Packed with incredible standard equipment, this Venue Essential features heated front seats, 60-40 folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, power heated side mirrors, automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, driver monitoring alert, and a rear view camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

