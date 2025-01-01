2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$56,635+ taxes & licensing
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$56,635
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1C4RJHAG8R8946098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour GLOBAL BLK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Auto-levelling suspension
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Departure angle: 27 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Approach angle: 21 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,050lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
Rear tires: 265/50TR20.0
Front tires: 265/50TR20.0
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Fuel economy combined: 10.9L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM
Ground clearance (min): 213mm (8.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Fuel tank capacity: 87.1L
Exterior height: 1,798mm (70.8)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Exterior body width: 1,969mm (77.5)
Towing capacity: 2,812kg (6,200lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,458mm (57.4)
Payload: 562kg (1,240lbs)
Ground clearance (max): 262mm (10.3)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Parking sensors: ParkSense with Stop rear
Lane departure: Active Lane Management active
Engine litres: 3.6L
Torque: 257 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Rear collision: Cross Path Detection mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,504mm (59.2)
Engine torque: 257 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Maintenance warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView w/Trailer Hitch Zoom yes
Forward collision: Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus mitigation
Exterior length: 4,915mm (193.5)
Wheelbase: 2,964mm (116.7)
Passenger volume: 4,095L (144.6 cu.ft.)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,068 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,005 L (71 cu.ft.)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Curb weight: 1,980kg (4,365lbs)
Emergency communication system: Jeep Connect
Tracker system: Jeep Connect
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee