2024 Kia EV6
2024 Kia EV6
Land w/GT-Line Pkg 1 AWD
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
Used
VIN KNDC4DLC6R5617501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K7454
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 19
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior height: 1,545mm (60.8)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front shoulder room: 1,468mm (57.8)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Ground clearance (min): 155mm (6.1)
Exterior length: 4,695mm (184.8)
Speaker type: Meridian
Front hiproom: 1,394mm (54.9)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Curb weight: 2,107kg (4,645lbs)
Rear legroom: 990mm (39.0)
Recommended fuel: Electric
Rear collision: mitigation
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Fuel economy highway: 2.5Le/100Km
Fuel economy combined: 2.2Le/100Km
Front legroom: 1,078mm (42.4)
Compressor: Not Available
Rear hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Fuel economy city: 2.0Le/100Km
Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Appearance: digital
Emergency communication system: 911 Connect
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: BEV (battery electric vehicle)
Engine location: front and rear
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) - 50kW DC fast charge: 1
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Charge port door: power
Exterior parking camera left: Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) yes
Exterior parking camera right: Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) yes
GVWR: 2,520kg (5,556lbs)
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) front and rear
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/150,000km
Display blind spot view: Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) left and right
Doors front cargo: manual
Traction battery bidirectional capability
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control - Machine Learning (SCC-ML)
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 697
Hybrid traction battery power output (kW): 253
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 111.2
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 10.9
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge rate (kW): 240.0
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge time (minutes): 18
Horsepower: 320hp @ RPM
Torque: 446 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Engine horsepower: 320hp @ RPM
Engine torque: 446 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Towing capacity: 2,300kg (5,071lbs)
Front headroom: 934mm (36.8)
Interior front cargo volume: 24 L (1 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,413mm (55.6)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: electric
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 690 L (24 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - JX) - Junction Crossing / Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - LO/LS) - Lane Change Oncoming/Side mitigation w/left turn assist
Exterior parking camera front: Surround View Monitor yes
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,322 L (47 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium polymer (LiPo)
Hybrid traction battery DC charging connector type: SAE CCS
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 68.0
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 77
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 8.4
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 454 km
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
2024 Kia EV6