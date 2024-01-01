Menu
2024 Kia NIRO

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia NIRO

EV Wind+ FWD

2024 Kia NIRO

EV Wind+ FWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNDCR3L11R5101587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K7383
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Departure angle: 27 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 16 deg
Passenger volume: 2,823L (99.7 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,053mm (41.5)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Rear shoulder room: 1,407mm (55.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,338mm (52.7)
Front tires: 215/55VR17.0
Rear tires: 215/55VR17.0
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
GVWR: 2,170kg (4,784lbs)
Exterior height: 1,570mm (61.8)
Rear headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Payload: 390kg (860lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,353mm (53.3)
Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9)
Recommended fuel: Electric
Fuel economy city: 1.9Le/100Km
Fuel economy highway: 2.3Le/100Km
Fuel economy combined: 2.1Le/100Km
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Rear legroom: 938mm (36.9)
Exterior length: 4,420mm (174.0)
Curb weight: 1,688kg (3,721lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Ground clearance (min): 150mm (5.9)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Hybrid electric powertrain type: BEV (battery electric vehicle)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) - 50kW DC fast charge: 1
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/150,000km
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 18.6 kWh/100Km
Doors front cargo: manual
Fuel economy city (kWh): 16.8 kWh/100Km
Standard fuel economy fuel type: electric
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge rate (kW): 350.0
Front headroom: 1,028mm (40.5)
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 11.0
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Torque: 188 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 407 km
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 358
Hybrid traction battery power output (kW): 182
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 180.9
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge time (minutes): 43
Fuel economy highway (kWh): 20.5 kWh/100Km
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning (FCA-JT) mitigation w/left turn assist
Tracker system: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Engine torque: 188 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,429mm (56.3)
Interior rear cargo volume: 646 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,805 L (64 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Hybrid traction battery DC charging connector type: SAE CCS
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 65
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 57.1
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 7.5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

2024 Kia NIRO