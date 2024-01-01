Menu
2024 Kia Sorento

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento

X-Line AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Kia Sorento

X-Line AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 5XYRHDJF1RG267567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K7477
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 6
Departure angle: 22 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 18 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior length: 4,820mm (189.8)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
GVWR: 2,500kg (5,512lbs)
Exterior height: 1,785mm (70.3)
Rear collision: mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2)
Appearance: analog
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Front tires: 255/45HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45HR20.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) front and rear
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist mitigation
Curb weight: 1,944kg (4,286lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
Tracker system: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

