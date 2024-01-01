$50,975+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Kia Sorento
X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior
2024 Kia Sorento
X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$50,975
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYRKDJF3RG267104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K7478
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*EXECUTIVE DEMO*
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 6
Departure angle: 22 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 18 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Rear seats: captain
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 12
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Speaker type: Bose
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior length: 4,820mm (189.8)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Fuel economy combined: 10.3L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Tailpipe finisher: black
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
GVWR: 2,500kg (5,512lbs)
Exterior height: 1,785mm (70.3)
Rear collision: mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 209mm (8.2)
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
Horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 281hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Front tires: 255/45HR20.0
Rear tires: 255/45HR20.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) front and rear
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist mitigation
Display blind spot view: Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) left and right
Curb weight: 1,944kg (4,286lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
Tracker system: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club
2024 Kia Telluride X-Line AWD 0 $63,895 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Sorento X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior 0 $50,975 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Telluride SX Limited w/Mahogany Interior AWD 8,129 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kia on Hunt Club
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Call Dealer
613-688-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$50,975
+ taxes & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club
613-688-6000
2024 Kia Sorento