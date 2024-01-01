Menu
2024 Kia Sportage

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

2024 Kia Sportage

EX AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNDPVCDF4R7273320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K7542
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 19 deg
Departure angle: 27 deg
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3')
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Exterior body width: 1,864mm (73.4)
Exterior height: 1,683mm (66.3)
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,756mm (108.5)
Curb weight: 1,607kg (3,543lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.5mm (3.46 x 4.00)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior length: 4,661mm (183.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance yes
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/ Lane Following Assist (LFA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.1L
Tracker system: Kia Connect
Rear legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,098 L (74 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation w/left turn assist

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-XXXX

613-688-6000

2024 Kia Sportage