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2024 Kia Sportage
X-line AWD
2024 Kia Sportage
X-line AWD
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,585KM
VIN KNDPUCDF6R7239933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 88331
- Mileage 58,585 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 19 deg
Departure angle: 27 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,461mm (57.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
GVWR: 2,200kg (4,850lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.3')
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear collision: mitigation
Towing capacity: 750kg (1,653lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5)
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior length: 4,660mm (183.5)
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 101.5mm (3.46 x 4.00)
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,357mm (53.4)
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance yes
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/ Lane Following Assist (LFA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.1L
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,121 L (40 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,098 L (74 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped/Cyclist mitigation
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Curb weight: 1,728kg (3,809lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
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613-688-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Kia on Hunt Club
613-688-6000
2024 Kia Sportage