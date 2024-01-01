Menu
*EXECUTIVE DEMO*

2024 Kia Telluride

$63,895

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Telluride

X-Line AWD

2024 Kia Telluride

X-Line AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$63,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5XYP5DGC3RG528565

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K7638
  • Mileage 0

*EXECUTIVE DEMO*

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear Audio Controls

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Ventilated rear seats
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Auto-levelling suspension
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 10.0L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Speakers: 10
Approach angle: 18 deg
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 13.1L/100 km
Rear seats: bucket
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.8 L
Departure angle: 23 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine horsepower: 291hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 291hp @ 6,000RPM
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Ground clearance (min): 213mm (8.4)
Fuel economy combined: 11.7L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,564mm (61.6)
3rd row hiproom: 1,111mm (43.7)
Front tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear collision: mitigation
Exterior height: 1,790mm (70.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,472mm (58.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Rear legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
3rd row legroom: 798mm (31.4)
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Engine litres: 3.8L
Lane departure: Lane Change Assist active
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 87.1mm (3.78 x 3.43)
GVWR: 2,684kg (5,917lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,990mm (78.3)
Exterior length: 5,000mm (196.9)
3rd row headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Display blind spot view: left and right
Tracker system: Kia Connect
Forward collision: Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-JT
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Passenger volume: 4,442L (156.9 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,497mm (58.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,554mm (61.2)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,404mm (55.3)
Emergency communication system: Kia Connect
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 601 L (21 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,455 L (87 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,986kg (4,378lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$63,895

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2024 Kia Telluride