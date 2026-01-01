$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Telluride
SX - Low Mileage
2024 Kia Telluride
SX - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,373KM
VIN 5XYP5DGC7RG423933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Family life has evolved, so this advanced 2024 Telluride decided to evolve with it. This 2024 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Just as family life has advanced and evolved in the modern age, so to has the family SUV. This 2024 Telluride is the perfect example of that evolution. A versatile cabin was designed with ease of use in mind to allow it to seamlessly adapt to your life. A modern cockpit allows you take command of all the best moments of life on the road. Even the edgy design was engineered to captivate. For the perfect companion in your life, take this 2024 Telluride on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 28,373 km. It's Gravity Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX steps things up with ventilated and heated front seats with power adjustment, leather seating upholstery, lumbar support and memory functions, a dual-panel glass sunroof, upgraded machined-finish alloy wheels, trim-specific body panel inserts, a 360-degree camera system, and a premium 10-speaker harman/kardon premium audio system. Also standard include towing equipment with trailer sway control and trailer wiring harness, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and inbuilt navigation. Safety features also include Kia Connect Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation parking sensors, and evasive steering assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Kia Telluride