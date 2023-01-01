$62,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus NX
350h - Hybrid - Navigation - Heated Seats
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0036A
- Mileage 4,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $64889 - Our Price is just $62999!
The aggressive exterior design and high-tech interior of this Lexus NX make it a desirable luxury crossover. This 2024 Lexus NX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. The brilliant engineering of the NX gives it a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, this 2024 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This low mileage SUV has just 4,035 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our NX's trim level is 350h. This smooth and efficient NX 350h is equipped with a reliable hybrid powertrain, and is packed with amazing standard features such as NuLuxe synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, 60-40 folding bench rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Infotainment duties are handled by a 9.8-inch touchscreen with Lexus Assistant, inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is assured, thanks to blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, pre-collision warning with intersection support and rear cross traffic alert, evasive steering assist, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include a HomeLink garage door transmitter, selective service internet access, front and rear cupholders, a rearview camera, and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HYBRID
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats
