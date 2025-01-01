$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,556KM
VIN JM1BPBMY6R1653407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C2000
- Mileage 31,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
Front tires: 215/45VR18.0
Speakers: 12
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: Bose
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front hiproom: 1,387mm (54.6)
Rear legroom: 891mm (35.1)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Exterior body width: 1,797mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,414mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Exterior height: 1,440mm (56.7)
Rear tires: 215/45VR18.0
Internet access capable: MAZDA CONNECT
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Front headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,292mm (50.9)
Exterior length: 4,459mm (175.6)
Rear headroom: 928mm (36.5)
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Exterior parking camera rear: 360 View Monitor yes
Curb weight: 1,541kg (3,397lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Forward collision: Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F) mitigation
GVWR: 1,927kg (4,248lbs)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Emergency communication system: Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included)
Tracker system: Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 569 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,334 L (47 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Smart Brake Support - Rear (SBS-R)/Rear Crossing (SBS-RC) mitigation
Surround View Monitor: 360 View Monitor yes
Wireless Phone Charger: Qi front
