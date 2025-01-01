Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

31,556 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12415176

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 12415176
  2. 12415176
  3. 12415176
  4. 12415176
  5. 12415176
  6. 12415176
  7. 12415176
  8. 12415176
  9. 12415176
  10. 12415176
  11. 12415176
  12. 12415176
  13. 12415176
  14. 12415176
  15. 12415176
  16. 12415176
  17. 12415176
  18. 12415176
  19. 12415176
  20. 12415176
  21. 12415176
  22. 12415176
  23. 12415176
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,556KM
VIN JM1BPBMY6R1653407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2000
  • Mileage 31,556 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
Front tires: 215/45VR18.0
Speakers: 12
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: Bose
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front hiproom: 1,387mm (54.6)
Rear legroom: 891mm (35.1)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Exterior body width: 1,797mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,414mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Exterior height: 1,440mm (56.7)
Rear tires: 215/45VR18.0
Internet access capable: MAZDA CONNECT
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Front headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,292mm (50.9)
Exterior length: 4,459mm (175.6)
Rear headroom: 928mm (36.5)
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Exterior parking camera rear: 360 View Monitor yes
Curb weight: 1,541kg (3,397lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Forward collision: Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F) mitigation
GVWR: 1,927kg (4,248lbs)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Emergency communication system: Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included)
Tracker system: Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 569 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,334 L (47 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Smart Brake Support - Rear (SBS-R)/Rear Crossing (SBS-RC) mitigation
Surround View Monitor: 360 View Monitor yes
Wireless Phone Charger: Qi front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

Used 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Series III 4x4 4,127 KM $118,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Hornet GT AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Dodge Hornet GT AWD 1,043 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 1,025 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2024 Mazda MAZDA3