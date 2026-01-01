$27,498+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS - Low Mileage
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$27,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,288KM
VIN JM1BPALM4R1706386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
Every consideration has been made so this Mazda3 Sport feels as if it were built just for you. This 2024 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Like all Mazdas, this 2024 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from an obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top notch technology for the modern era. This low mileage hatchback has just 3,288 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS. This Sport GS trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and automatic high beams, along with other standard features like a heated steering wheel with heated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $203.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
Curb weight: 1,427 kg
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Overall Length: 4,459 mm
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,292 mm
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart Brake Support Front (SBS-F)
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Mazda Connected Services Private eCall (2-year trial subscription included)
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,856 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Remote Buying Options
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$27,498
+ taxes & licensing>
2024 Mazda MAZDA3