$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,406KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ML32AUHJ9RH031579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,406 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Mirrors!
Saving fuel has never been so much fun, as in this economical Mitsubishi Mirage. This 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Cool, compact, and easy to drive, this Mitsubishi Mirage delivers a smart, fun driving experience that's designed for the fast-paced urban lifestyle. Packed with amazing technology, surprising performance and top of class fuel efficiency, this Mitsubishi Mirage is ready to put the fun into fun sized. For a practical daily driver that's easy on fuel, is fun on the road, and still carries everything you need on your commute, check out this stylish and spacious Mitsubishi Mirage.This low mileage hatchback has just 2,406 kms. It's sapphire blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 78HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mirage's trim level is ES. This exceptional sub compact Mirage ES comes well equipped with plenty of safety and convenience features. These include active stability control, traction control and hill start assist, super bright LED taillights, 60/40 split rear seats, 7 standard airbags, automatic headlamps, a rear-view camera, power mirrors and electronic power-assist steering for maximizing fuel efficiency. Stay connected with wireless streaming audio, a 140-watt 4 speaker audio system that features Bluetooth, USB input and steering wheel audio control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Saving fuel has never been so much fun, as in this economical Mitsubishi Mirage. This 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Cool, compact, and easy to drive, this Mitsubishi Mirage delivers a smart, fun driving experience that's designed for the fast-paced urban lifestyle. Packed with amazing technology, surprising performance and top of class fuel efficiency, this Mitsubishi Mirage is ready to put the fun into fun sized. For a practical daily driver that's easy on fuel, is fun on the road, and still carries everything you need on your commute, check out this stylish and spacious Mitsubishi Mirage.This low mileage hatchback has just 2,406 kms. It's sapphire blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 78HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mirage's trim level is ES. This exceptional sub compact Mirage ES comes well equipped with plenty of safety and convenience features. These include active stability control, traction control and hill start assist, super bright LED taillights, 60/40 split rear seats, 7 standard airbags, automatic headlamps, a rear-view camera, power mirrors and electronic power-assist steering for maximizing fuel efficiency. Stay connected with wireless streaming audio, a 140-watt 4 speaker audio system that features Bluetooth, USB input and steering wheel audio control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Camera, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Bluetooth 131,793 KM $15,498 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD S - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats 112,564 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2016 Audi TTS 2.0T Quattro Coupe - Leather Seats 61,592 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage