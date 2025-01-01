$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru BRZ
tS - Low Mileage
2024 Subaru BRZ
tS - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,950KM
VIN JF1ZDBS17R9700416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U1083
- Mileage 3,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Sports car purists will appreciate the hyper-focused performance dynamics of this BRZ. This 2024 Subaru BRZ is for sale today.
This 2024 Subaru BRZ utilizes the Japanese marque's tried and tested blueprint for designing and building a phenomenal sports coupe and pumps everything up to an exhilarating magnitude. The exterior has been redesigned to be more bold, aggressive, and aerodynamic, with a chiseled front end and graceful body lines that lead to a beautifully proportioned rear section. On the inside, the cabin is as driver-focused as ever but introduces a host of technological and comfort amenities.This low mileage coupe has just 3,950 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our BRZ's trim level is tS. This BRZ tS trim features larger 18-inch wheels, upgraded brake rotors and pads and Hitachi dampers, as well as exterior and interior styling. This sports car also comes generously equipped with a vibrant 8 inch touch screen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Also included is Subaru's Multi-mode Vehicle Dynamics Control system, with switchable driving modes for varying conditions, including a dedicated track mode. Essential driving information is communicated to the driver via a 7 inch color digital instrument cluster, with multifunction display ability. Additional features include fully automatic LED headlights, automatic dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with push button start and a rearview camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2024 Subaru BRZ