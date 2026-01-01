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2024 Subaru Impreza
CONVENIENCE
2024 Subaru Impreza
CONVENIENCE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,119KM
VIN JF1GUABC6R8854947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP0169
- Mileage 30,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Climate Control, LED Lights
This 2024 Subaru Impreza is versatile and highly capable, with a suite of innovative tech. This 2024 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Raising the bar in the compact hatch segment, this 2024 Impreza evokes Subaru's ethos of uncompromised quality, safety and all-round versatility. Sporting a bold front fascia and aggressive body lines, the overall athletic design is completed with a wide, low stance and a redesigned rear end for improved aerodynamics. The interior is dressed in premium quality soft-touch materials for a more upscale ambiance, with a dazzling infotainment screen and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. No matter what life throws at you, this class-leading performer is ever ready to go along for the ride. This sedan has 30,119 km. It's Magnetite Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is Convenience. This all-new Impreza starts with the Convenience trim, which offers heated front seats, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include LED lights, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2024 Subaru Impreza is versatile and highly capable, with a suite of innovative tech. This 2024 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Raising the bar in the compact hatch segment, this 2024 Impreza evokes Subaru's ethos of uncompromised quality, safety and all-round versatility. Sporting a bold front fascia and aggressive body lines, the overall athletic design is completed with a wide, low stance and a redesigned rear end for improved aerodynamics. The interior is dressed in premium quality soft-touch materials for a more upscale ambiance, with a dazzling infotainment screen and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. No matter what life throws at you, this class-leading performer is ever ready to go along for the ride. This sedan has 30,119 km. It's Magnetite Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is Convenience. This all-new Impreza starts with the Convenience trim, which offers heated front seats, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include LED lights, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru Impreza