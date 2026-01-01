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2024 Subaru Impreza
Touring - Heated Seats
2024 Subaru Impreza
Touring - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,999KM
VIN JF1GUAFC8R8342570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White P
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
With superb handling and dynamic capability in all conditions, this 2024 Subaru Impreza conveys unmatched confidence behind the wheel. This 2024 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Raising the bar in the compact hatch segment, this 2024 Impreza evokes Subaru's ethos of uncompromised quality, safety and all-round versatility. Sporting a bold front fascia and aggressive body lines, the overall athletic design is completed with a wide, low stance and a redesigned rear end for improved aerodynamics. The interior is dressed in premium quality soft-touch materials for a more upscale ambiance, with a dazzling infotainment screen and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. No matter what life throws at you, this class-leading performer is ever ready to go along for the ride. This wagon has 41,999 km. It's Crystal White P in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is Touring. This Impreza Touring steps things up with switchable drive modes, a heated steering wheel, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, Subaru STARLINK, and front fog lamps. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include LED lights, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With superb handling and dynamic capability in all conditions, this 2024 Subaru Impreza conveys unmatched confidence behind the wheel. This 2024 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Raising the bar in the compact hatch segment, this 2024 Impreza evokes Subaru's ethos of uncompromised quality, safety and all-round versatility. Sporting a bold front fascia and aggressive body lines, the overall athletic design is completed with a wide, low stance and a redesigned rear end for improved aerodynamics. The interior is dressed in premium quality soft-touch materials for a more upscale ambiance, with a dazzling infotainment screen and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. No matter what life throws at you, this class-leading performer is ever ready to go along for the ride. This wagon has 41,999 km. It's Crystal White P in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is Touring. This Impreza Touring steps things up with switchable drive modes, a heated steering wheel, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, Subaru STARLINK, and front fog lamps. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include LED lights, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2 settings, 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Centring Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 205/50 R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer w/VVT -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct fuel injection w/electronic throttle control
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 17" x 7" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: gloss black finish
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$26,995
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru Impreza