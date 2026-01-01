$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Subaru Outback
Premier XT
2024 Subaru Outback
Premier XT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,049KM
VIN 4S4BTHPD6R3117936
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2024 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 48,049 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Premier XT. This range-topping Premier XT features ventilated and heated Nappa leather front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless mobile device charging, plush leather upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with a wide-angle front camera, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
An iconic name, whether for a suburban grocery getter or a rural workhorse, this 2024 Subaru Outback continues to prove its worth. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 48,049 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Premier XT. This range-topping Premier XT features ventilated and heated Nappa leather front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a sonorous 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless mobile device charging, plush leather upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with a wide-angle front camera, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X MUST SEE - SUPER RARE!!! 62,103 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 46,821 KM $26,085 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 58,104 KM $35,075 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru Outback