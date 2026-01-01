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2024 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
2024 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,471KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD8R3209927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GEYSER BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0395A
- Mileage 32,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist
With all the modern creature comforts you could ever need, on top of all that legendary ability, the original family SUV is ready for the next step in your journey. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend.
This SUV has 32,471 km. It's Geyser Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Wilderness. Engineered to take the harshest conditions, this Outback Wilderness features exclusive off-road suspension, a skid plates for undercarriage protection, off-road wheels, all-weather soft-touch upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, wireless charging for mobile devices, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include heated front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and a 12-speaker harman/kardon audio system. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With all the modern creature comforts you could ever need, on top of all that legendary ability, the original family SUV is ready for the next step in your journey. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend.
This SUV has 32,471 km. It's Geyser Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Wilderness. Engineered to take the harshest conditions, this Outback Wilderness features exclusive off-road suspension, a skid plates for undercarriage protection, off-road wheels, all-weather soft-touch upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, wireless charging for mobile devices, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include heated front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and a 12-speaker harman/kardon audio system. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru Outback