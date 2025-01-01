$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,344KM
VIN JF2GUABC6RH347719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK S
- Interior Colour GREY, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist!
Inspiring confidence on every type of surface, this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek shines in all possible conditions. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.This low mileage SUV has just 14,344 kms. It's crystal black s in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Convenience. This Crosstrek is ready for your next adventure, with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek