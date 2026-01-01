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2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,000KM
VIN JF2GUADC7RH346771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sun Blaze Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LB0070
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
With its bold styling and robust engineering, this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is outstanding as an urban dweller and an off-road warrior. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall. This SUV has 43,000 km. It's Sun Blaze Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring. This Crosstrek Touring steps things up with a heated steering wheel, Subaru STARLINK connected services, rear/side vehicle detection, proximity keyless entry and front fog lights, along with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With its bold styling and robust engineering, this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is outstanding as an urban dweller and an off-road warrior. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall. This SUV has 43,000 km. It's Sun Blaze Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring. This Crosstrek Touring steps things up with a heated steering wheel, Subaru STARLINK connected services, rear/side vehicle detection, proximity keyless entry and front fog lights, along with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek