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2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Onyx - Proximity Key
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Onyx - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,490KM
VIN JF2GUHFCXRH340744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Offshore Blue M
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek fulfills all the advantages of a sporty hatchback, including supreme handing and plenty of cargo space. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.
This low mileage SUV has just 24,490 km. It's Offshore Blue M in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Onyx. This Crosstrek Onyx features power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Subaru STARLINK connected services, rear/side vehicle detection, proximity keyless entry and front fog lights, along with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek fulfills all the advantages of a sporty hatchback, including supreme handing and plenty of cargo space. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.
This low mileage SUV has just 24,490 km. It's Offshore Blue M in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Onyx. This Crosstrek Onyx features power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Subaru STARLINK connected services, rear/side vehicle detection, proximity keyless entry and front fog lights, along with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/2-way lumbar, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and 2 heat settings
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 7" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black finish
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
655.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.5L 16V DOHC DI H4 VVT -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, hill start assist, dual-function X-MODE, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system (AWD), gear position display, lock-up torque ...
GVWR: 2,185 kgs (4,817 lbs)
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek