2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Inspiring confidence on every type of surface, this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek shines in all possible conditions. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.<br> <br>This low mileage SUV has just 26,317 km. Its Offshore Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Crosstreks trim level is Limited. This range-topping Crosstrek Limited rewards you with a glass sunroof, inbuilt navigation, a 10-speaker harman/kardon audio system and leather upholstery. Other standard features include power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Subaru STARLINK connected services, rear/side vehicle detection, proximity keyless entry and front fog lights, along with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/</a><br> <br/><br><br> The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to <b> Myers Barrhaven Subaru </b> the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. </br> o~o

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

26,317 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited - Low Mileage

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14464798

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3840

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,317KM
VIN JF2GUHNC2RH310851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Offshore Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0467A
  • Mileage 26,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Inspiring confidence on every type of surface, this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek shines in all possible conditions. This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is an outlier in the crossover market, with the sole intention of being the most versatile offering in this segment. The exterior design features sharp body lines to create a bold visual statement, with interior space increased for more comfort and convenience features. The cabin is put together with premium quality materials to create an insulated space that delivers a calm and relaxing ride for driver and passengers. Engineered on an ultra-strong platform with a whole suite of active safety technology, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers superior levels of protection and confidence overall.

This low mileage SUV has just 26,317 km. It's Offshore Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited. This range-topping Crosstrek Limited rewards you with a glass sunroof, inbuilt navigation, a 10-speaker harman/kardon audio system and leather upholstery. Other standard features include power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Subaru STARLINK connected services, rear/side vehicle detection, proximity keyless entry and front fog lights, along with great standard features such as switchable drive modes and full-time all-wheel-drive, LED lights with automatic high beams, power-heated side mirrors, roof rack rails, and aluminum alloy wheels. Interior features include dual-zone climate control, simulated carbon trim, power rear windows, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features include EyeSight with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/



The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Subaru

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3840

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Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3840

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek