<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> New Arrival! This 2024 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This low mileage sedan has just 13,465 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EqIHlKnw8j6fXiap6MtowYJFjpdEhR5o target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>

2024 Tesla Model 3

13,465 KM

Details Description

$70,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Tesla Model 3

- Low Mileage

12210720

2024 Tesla Model 3

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,465KM
VIN 5YJ3E1ET0RF835909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0510
  • Mileage 13,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2024 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This low mileage sedan has just 13,465 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2024 Tesla Model 3