$48,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
2024 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,000KM
VIN LRW3E7EB1RC200265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GEY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0465A
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With a near ideal blend of versatility, driving range and stellar handling, this 2024 Tesla Model 3 is a class-leading EV for the masses. This 2024 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With a focus on sustainability, the 2024 Model 3 is Tesla's most economical electric vehicle option, brimming with bleeding-edge driving technology and safety features, with a modern, stylish exterior design. On the inside, the spacious and comfortable cabin features premium and high-quality build materials made with sustainable and recycled components, with an abundance of smart and intuitive connectivity features. Combining exciting driving dynamics with astounding driving range and exceptional charging speeds, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 excels in every scenario as an everyday electric vehicle.This sedan has 30,000 kms. It's gey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Interior
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Full service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Media / Nav / Comm
TV
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Leatherette seat upholstery
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including HVAC
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Exterior entry lights
Video player with digital media
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,085 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Rear Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Curb weight: 1,828 kg
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Rear Leg Room: 876 mm
Wheelbase: 2,875 mm
Total Number of Speakers: 17
Power child safety locks
Piano black/aluminum dash trim
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
AppLink
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 4.4 s
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Overall Length: 4,719 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 1.9 L/100 km
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Laminated Glass Sunroof
FM/HD Radio
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Fuel Consumption: City: 1.7 L/100 km
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Anti-Theft Alarm System : with video/image recording
Keyless Ignition : Doors and hands-free start
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Power Activated Trunk/Hatch : Power trunk
Rear Door Type : Power trunk
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Tesla Model 3