Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lights, Proximity Key, Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights

Compare at $43969 - Our Price is just $42688!

The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.

While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether youre running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 71,655 kms. Its blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4s trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power drivers seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2024 Toyota RAV4

71,655 KM

Details Description

$42,688

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12654846

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$42,688

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,655KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV9RW187485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lights, Proximity Key, Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights

Compare at $43969 - Our Price is just $42688!

The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.

While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 71,655 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power driver's seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$42,688

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2024 Toyota RAV4