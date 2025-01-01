$42,688+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$42,688
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,655KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV9RW187485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lights, Proximity Key, Forward Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights
Compare at $43969 - Our Price is just $42688!
The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 71,655 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power driver's seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $43969 - Our Price is just $42688!
The Toyota RAV4 is here to help you squeeze more out of your busy lifestyle. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is for sale today.
While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This SUV has 71,655 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power driver's seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 145,251 KM $27,138 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Qashqai S AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 27,631 KM $29,138 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 32,155 KM $30,138 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$42,688
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2024 Toyota RAV4