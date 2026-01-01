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2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
46,933KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA5RC566275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0208
- Mileage 46,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Captain's Chair Package!
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an ideal companion for long trips, with a comfortable and spacious interior and impressive towing capacity. This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This SUV has 46,933 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 2.0 TSI. Upgrading to this Highline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Captain's Chair Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $333.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an ideal companion for long trips, with a comfortable and spacious interior and impressive towing capacity. This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a premium family hauler that offers voluminous space for occupants and cargo, comfort, sophisticated safety and driver-assist technology. The exterior sports a bold design, with an imposing front grille, coherent body lines, and a muscular stance. On the inside, trim pieces are crafted with premium materials and carefully put together to ensure rugged build quality, with straightforward control layouts, ergonomic seats, and an abundance of storage space. With a bevy of standard safety technology that inspires confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is an excellent option for a versatile and capable family SUV.
This SUV has 46,933 km. It's Platinum Gray Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 2.0 TSI. Upgrading to this Highline trim rewards you with awesome standard features such as a panoramic sunroof, harman/kardon premium audio, integrated navigation, and leather seating upholstery. Also standard include a power liftgate for rear cargo access, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, and a 12-inch infotainment system with Car-Net mobile hotspot internet access, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park distance control, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Captain's Chair Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $333.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open & Easy Close Proximity Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
GVWR: 2,690 kgs (5,930 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
73.9 L Fuel Tank
495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
3.6 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Captain's Chair Package
Tires: 255/50R20
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$44,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Volkswagen Atlas