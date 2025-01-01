$37,998+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
2024 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,439KM
VIN WVWGA7CD0RW189469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Titan Black with Red Accents
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0081A
- Mileage 7,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Navigation, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay!
This 2024 Volkswagen GTI remains an everyday hero, with class-leading versatility and phenomenal levels of performance. This 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2024 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology.This low mileage hatchback has just 7,439 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's oryx white pearl effect in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. Stepping things up, this GTI Autobahn features an upgraded 10-inch Discover Pro infotainment screen with navigation, proximity keyless entry with push button start, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with sport-tuned suspension, heated front sport seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, mobile device wireless charging, automatic air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Additional features include blind spot detection, park distance control with front and rear parking sensors, rear collision mitigation, two 12-volt DC power outlets, cruise control with steering wheel controls, a back-up camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Convenience
Proximity Key
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Locks
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
TIRES: 225/40R18 92H ALL-SEASON
Engine: 2.0 TSI 241 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: start/stop system
3.12 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 7.5J x 18" Jerez Machined Alloy
Heated Front Seats -inc: manual lumbar support, manual height adjustment and power recline
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Volkswagen Golf