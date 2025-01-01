Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Certified, Leather Seats, Sunroof!</b><br> <br> This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R features a host of cutting-edge technology to effortlessly maximize your driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2024 Volkswagen Golf R.This hatchback has 25,741 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its lapiz blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=B9S6Y/PgrdiGTVXz/KliVE6sJpeWbNBv target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Golf Rs trim level is DSG. Known as the ultimate German hot hatch, this Golf R manual features sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a drivers heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/>Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned<br> <br/><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2024 Volkswagen Golf

25,741 KM

Details Description Features

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Golf

R DSG - Certified - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13136623

2024 Volkswagen Golf

R DSG - Certified - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,741KM
VIN WVWEB7CD1RW196371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0154
  • Mileage 25,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Leather Seats, Sunroof!

This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R features a host of cutting-edge technology to effortlessly maximize your driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2024 Volkswagen Golf R.This hatchback has 25,741 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's lapiz blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. Known as the ultimate German hot hatch, this Golf R manual features sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a driver's heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44


Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned


We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Kemptville, ON
2019 Ford F-150 104,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 116,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix 248,933 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2024 Volkswagen Golf