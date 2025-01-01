$46,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG - Certified - Leather Seats
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R DSG - Certified - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,741KM
VIN WVWEB7CD1RW196371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0154
- Mileage 25,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Leather Seats, Sunroof!
This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R features a host of cutting-edge technology to effortlessly maximize your driving experience. This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2024 Volkswagen Golf R still remains the bonafide gold standard for a sporty and capable hatchback with genuine versatility and practicality. The interior of the new Golf R welcomes you with refined levels of comfort, with premium sports seats, an ergonomic steering wheel, and a host of innovative safety and assistive technology. With a clever all-wheel drive system and superbly optimized handling, confidence levels and driving satisfaction are at a constant high in this 2024 Volkswagen Golf R.This hatchback has 25,741 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's lapiz blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf R's trim level is DSG. Known as the ultimate German hot hatch, this Golf R manual features sport-tuned adaptive suspension, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a fixed wing spoiler, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard navigation, a driver's heads up display unit, mobile device wireless charging, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Also standard include heated and ventilated Nappa leather front bucket seats R-badged headrests, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and three 12-volt DC power outlets. Road safety is assured with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, park assist with parking sensors, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Volkswagen Golf