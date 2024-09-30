$64,246+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro AWD - Tow Package - Fast Charging
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro AWD - Tow Package - Fast Charging
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$64,246
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1V27SPE82RC000415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth & Black Leatherette (Stone)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,750 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Tow Package, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Wireless Charging!
This 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 represents innovation, sustainability, and practicality, all embodied in a stylish and compact package.
Featuring a minimalist but stylish and clean exterior design, this 2024 ID.4 offers a contemporary design with a host of cutting-edge technology systems. The cabin is uncluttered and intuitive, with ergonomic seats, high quality trim pieces and an abundance of space for passenger comfort, and cargo. With impressive electric driving range, rapid charging times, and a suite of intelligent driver assistance packages, this 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 truly is an electric crossover for the masses.
This deep black pearl SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our ID.4's trim level is Pro AWD. Standard features on this VW ID.4 Pro AWD include dual motors with extended driving range and fast charging, class II tow equipment with a trailer wiring harness, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, wireless charging for mobile devices, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, parking assist, front and rear mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 6750 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
3.49% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $403.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($12.50). (HST) are extra. (HST), licence, insurance & registration not included ). Incentives expire 2024-09-30. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $445 bi-weekly
Payment based on 7.69% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $57,915. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-09-30.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 represents innovation, sustainability, and practicality, all embodied in a stylish and compact package.
Featuring a minimalist but stylish and clean exterior design, this 2024 ID.4 offers a contemporary design with a host of cutting-edge technology systems. The cabin is uncluttered and intuitive, with ergonomic seats, high quality trim pieces and an abundance of space for passenger comfort, and cargo. With impressive electric driving range, rapid charging times, and a suite of intelligent driver assistance packages, this 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 truly is an electric crossover for the masses.
This deep black pearl SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our ID.4's trim level is Pro AWD. Standard features on this VW ID.4 Pro AWD include dual motors with extended driving range and fast charging, class II tow equipment with a trailer wiring harness, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, wireless charging for mobile devices, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, parking assist, front and rear mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 6750 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
3.49% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $403.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($12.50). (HST) are extra. (HST), licence, insurance & registration not included ). Incentives expire 2024-09-30. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $445 bi-weekly
Payment based on 7.69% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $57,915. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-09-30.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
6-Way Driver Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Convenience
Tow Package
Exterior
Metallic Paint
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
4 Wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.90 axle ratio
Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,019 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
400.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Active Side Assist Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Collision Mitigation
Electric Vehicle
Fast Charging
Engine: Dual Electric Motors -inc: 250 kW/335 HP
Heated Front Seats -inc: manual height adjustment
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger, 83 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity
Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto 121,708 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note SL - Navigation - Bluetooth 65,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto 108,025 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$64,246
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Volkswagen ID.4