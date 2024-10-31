2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats!</b><br> <br> <br> <br> Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2024 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. <br> <br>Whether its a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and its called the Tiguan.<br> <br> This pyrite silver metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.<br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 10626 kms.<br><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/> 5.99% financing for 84 months. <br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$322.29</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($12.50). (HST) are extra. </br>(HST), licence, insurance & registration not included </br> ). Incentives expire 2024-10-31. See dealer for details. <br> <br> <br>LEASING:<br><br>Estimated Lease Payment: $285 bi-weekly <br>Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $29,707. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-10-31.<br><br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

10,626 KM

Details Description Features

$47,028

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$47,028

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,626KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX4RM018514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black / Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0083
  • Mileage 10,626 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats!



Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2024 Tiguan is the best of both worlds.

Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.

This pyrite silver metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 10626 kms.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44


5.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $322.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($12.50). (HST) are extra.
(HST), licence, insurance & registration not included
). Incentives expire 2024-10-31. See dealer for details.


LEASING:

Estimated Lease Payment: $285 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $29,707. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-10-31.


We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 69,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS - Cruise Control for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS - Cruise Control 116,918 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred - Aluminum Wheels 65,863 KM $21,238 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,028

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

Contact Seller
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan