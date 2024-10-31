$47,028+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Leather Seats
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$47,028
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,626KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX4RM018514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0083
- Mileage 10,626 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2024 Tiguan is the best of both worlds.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.
This pyrite silver metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 10626 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
5.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $322.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $840 Documentation fee. Cash purchase selling price includes: Tire Stewardship ($20.00), OMVIC Fee ($12.50). (HST) are extra. (HST), licence, insurance & registration not included ). Incentives expire 2024-10-31. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $285 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $29,707. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-10-31.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan