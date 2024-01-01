$36,998+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Certified
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,678KM
VIN 3VVFB7AX2RM035417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0443
- Mileage 9,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!
Designed with you in mind, this 2024 Tiguan does more than offer tons of tech, it makes it all easy to use. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 9,678 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This value-packed Tiguan Trendline comes standard with supportive heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Alert, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan