$37,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,169KM
VIN 3VV8B7AX7RM013261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0148
- Mileage 23,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control!
Everything from capacity, capability, comfort, and ease of use was designed with relentless purpose on this 2023 Tiguan. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 23,169 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition features an express open/close sunroof and unique exterior styling, along with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Everything from capacity, capability, comfort, and ease of use was designed with relentless purpose on this 2023 Tiguan. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 23,169 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline R-Line Black Edition. This Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition features an express open/close sunroof and unique exterior styling, along with a power liftgate, mobile device wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, supportive heated synthetic leather-trimmed front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, remote keyless entry with power cargo access, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, three 12-volt DC power outlets, remote start, a rear camera, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION 128,991 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i - Sunroof - Heated Seats 159,687 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start 51,952 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan